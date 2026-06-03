Telangana, German State Thuringia Sign Mou For Tech, Skills Growth

Recognising Telangana's rapidly growing economy and its strengths in IT, life sciences and advanced manufacturing, the German state of Thuringia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government for cooperation in areas like Technology, Skill Training, Startups and Life Sciences.

The agreement was signed during a high-level delegation meeting led by Mario Voigt, Minister-President of the German State of Thuringia, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, in the presence of Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Vivek Venkataswamy.

Leaders on the New Partnership

Referring to Telangana as "a leading centre for progress and innovation in India", the Minister-President said the 'impressive' success story of Telangana holds a special place in India-Germany partnership dynamics. "We would like to partner with the successful state of Telangana and create a win-win situation for both sides," he said.

Skilling for the Future

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy highlighted the urgent need for pivoting to priority skill training areas in the age of artificial intelligence, with a focus on workforce needs in countries like Germany, Japan and South Korea. He sought the support of Thuringia state leadership in reshaping the skilling curriculum under the Young India Skills University (YISU), Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), and Polytechnic institutes.

Responding to this, Minister-President Mario Voigt said a need-based, tailor-made skilling curriculum could be created for the state of Telangana, in collaboration with Thuringia's industry and academia.

The Chief Minister further explained that Telangana's workforce played a key role in the success of Silicon Valley and that a vast majority of top global executives hailed from Hyderabad. In this context, he stated that the fast-changing dynamics of AI demand a pivotal transformation in addressing skilling and training, especially with training in languages like German. He sought the support of Thuringia in creating a hub for German language training in Hyderabad. "Germany's industry ecosystem could provide a roadmap of skilling requirements, and Telangana's Young India Skills University would adapt to the needs."

The CM explained his vision to attract Fortune 500 companies to Bharat Future City. Asserting that Hyderabad offers a world-class environment for businesses, he recalled that the city had hosted participants from over 100 countries during Miss World 2025 at a time when there were geopolitical tensions in the region. "We are ready to partner with Thuringia and are looking forward to furthering collaboration in skilling and investment opportunities," the CM concluded.

Future Collaborations and Investments

Minister-President Mario Voigt said an official visit of an exclusive German group of semiconductor companies to Telangana could be planned for assessing opportunities and exploring matchmaking on both sides. "We are more than willing to host industrial groups and cater to the business needs of Telangana."

Minister D. Sridhar Babu welcomed the suggestion and declared that a wide range of top global semiconductor companies have a presence in Hyderabad. We are also advancing towards the area of semiconductor manufacturing soon, he added.

Minister Vivek Venkataswamy explained that TOMCOM (Telangana Overseas Manpower Company) is already making significant progress in German language training. He added that the Thuringia delegation could explore the skilling programs under the Advanced Technology Centres.

Thuringia State Secretaries Prof. Teichert and Suckert, Michael Hasper, Consul General at the German Consulate General in Chennai, also attended the meeting, along with several business leaders from industries like Optics, Photonics and Precision Engineering; Life Sciences; MedTech; Defence and Aerospace. Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Special Secretary to CM B Ajith Reddy, TGIIC MD K. Shashanka and other senior officials took part in the meeting. (ANI)

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