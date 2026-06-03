ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Championx Corporation Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - CHX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds sellers of common stock of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) between February 29, 2024 and April 1, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”), of the important July 14, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you sold ChampionX common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the ChampionX class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 14, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved, at that time, the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period failed to disclose material information, which artificially deflated the price of ChampionX common stock. On February 29, 2024, ChampionX received an unsolicited non-public offer from Schlumberger Limited to purchase all the outstanding shares of ChampionX for $36.70 per share. On March 7, 2024, Schlumberger raised its offer to $37.80 per share. The lawsuit alleges that while these offers were on the table and unknown to the investing public, ChampionX was repurchasing its common stock at market prices significantly below the prices offered by Schlumberger. ChampionX had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from Schlumberger or abstain from purchasing ChampionX stock from unsuspecting investors. During the Class Period, ChampionX's average stock price was $33.32 per share. On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, during pre-market hours, ChampionX disclosed the merger with Schlumberger. The merger eventually closed on July 16, 2025, with Schlumberger acquiring ChampionX for $40.58 per share.

To join the ChampionX class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

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Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

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