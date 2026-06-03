Simplify Labs: No Mica License Yet? Here's How You Can Still Launch Your Crypto Exchange In Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MiCA transition period is drawing to a close, and crypto companies planning to operate in Europe are facing a shrinking window to get compliant. For businesses that have not yet secured their own Markets in Crypto-Assets authorisation, the situation is no longer a future planning concern. It is an immediate commercial risk.

Simplify Labs is hosting a live expert webinar on June 4, 2026, at 5:00 PM CET alongside Kvarn X and SBSB Fintech Lawyers. The session will cover how crypto operators can enter the European market legally and efficiently without going through a full MiCA licensing process from scratch, using existing licensed entities through structured partnership and delegation models that are already in active use across the industry.

A Practical Path to EU Market Entry Before the Deadline

The webinar will cover three core areas: operating under an existing MiCA-licensed entity through partnership and delegation, launching a compliant exchange through white-label infrastructure, and meeting the AML, onboarding, and reporting obligations that apply to all operators in the EU regardless of their licensing route. The session will close with a live Q&A segment for attendees to put specific questions directly to the panel.

Karym Abdelrakhman, CEO at Simplify Labs, will lead the infrastructure and go-to-market portions of the session, covering KYC and AML workflows, travel rule compliance, transaction monitoring, personal thresholds management, and realistic timelines for reaching operational readiness before the deadline.

"The companies that will make it into the European market in time are the ones that stop waiting for a perfect licensing outcome and start working with the compliant structures that exist right now," said Abdelrakhman. "This webinar is designed to make those structures clear and actionable for operators who need to move."

Joining the session are Joonas Jarvinen, Co-founder at Kvarn X, covering the licensing partnership and delegation model in operational detail, and Nikita Prokopenko, Fintech Lawyer at SBSB Fintech Lawyers, addressing the compliance framework and the most common legal mistakes companies make during EU expansion.

"There is real confusion in the market about what is possible before you hold your own MiCA license," said Abdelrakhman. "We want every attendee to leave this session with a concrete picture of their legal options, their infrastructure requirements, and a timeline they can genuinely act on."

Registration is free and open to founders, compliance officers, and product leaders across the crypto and fintech sectors. Full event details and registration are available at the official webinar pag.

About Simplify Labs

Simplify Labs is a crypto infrastructure company providing white-label exchange technology and licensing partnership solutions for businesses entering regulated markets. Built with compliance at its core, the platform supports KYC, AML, travel rule, and transaction monitoring requirements aligned with MiCA standards. Simplify Labs works with fintech operators and founders seeking fast, compliant market entry into the European crypto landscape.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

CONTACT: contact(at)simplifylabs.io