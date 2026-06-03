Crypto PAC-Backed Candidates Sweep State Primaries After Media Buys

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a sign of growing political muscle for crypto-friendly groups, Democratic and Republican candidates across California, New Jersey, and South Dakota benefited from targeted media buys financed by industry-backed political action committees (PACs). The campaigns underscore how crypto advocacy outfits are weaving into the U.S. election landscape, backing candidates who promise clearer guardrails for the industry and, in some cases, sharper pro-crypto stances.

Crypto-aligned PACs spent about $3.5 million on media buys to support California primary candidates, amplifying a coordinated messaging effort in a high-stakes race. Fairshake, a PAC backed largely by Coinbase and Ripple, finances these efforts and reported a war chest of roughly $193 million in January, signaling substantial long-term political ambitions. Maryland's June primary in the 5th Congressional district could become a new focal point, with Protect Progress reporting more than $3.1 million in activity supporting a Democratic contender as of midweek. Defend Developers, a new hybrid PAC aimed at defending“incumbent members who champion developer protections and crypto builders,” launched with a roster of industry executives but has yet to show reported fundraising activity with the FEC.

Key takeawaysCrypto advocacy groups tilt messaging in California primaries

California's congressional primaries began shaping as a testing ground for crypto-friendly messaging and financier-backed political action. Several Democratic candidates-Jacqui Irwin, Ted Lieu, Zoe Lofgren, Dave Min, Mike McGuire, Hilda Solis, George Whitesides, Lou Correa, and Lateefah Simon-advanced to their party's nominations, while in New Jersey, Democrat Rob Menendez won a primary for the 8th Congressional District and Republican Mike Rounds secured a primary win in South Dakota for a Senate seat. The results were reported in coverage of the day's primary outcomes.

The coordinated push appears to have roots in the Protect Progress and Defend American Jobs PACs, which together spent roughly $3.5 million on media buys to back these candidates. The groups are affiliated with Fairshake, a PAC funded predominantly by major crypto firms, including Coinbase and Ripple. In January, Fairshake reported a war chest of about $193 million, underscoring the scale of financial backing behind these political efforts.

“America needs members of Congress who will act to lay out responsible guardrails for the community to maintain our global leadership,” Fairshake spokesperson Geoff Vetter told Cointelegraph, framing the activity as a bid to establish clear, constructive policy parameters for the industry.

The California effort followed prior coverage of crypto-backed media buys in Texas primary contests, which Cointelegraph noted last week. There, Democratic and Republican candidates aligned with the broader crypto-influenced advocacy play seen in California, signaling a broader, national effort to shape the policy environment ahead of the 2026 midterms. The Texas result highlighted that several beneficiaries had publicly supported pro-crypto legislation, such as measures like the GENIUS Act or other industry-friendly policy positions.

From Maryland to Texas: a broader campaign cycle

Looking beyond California, Maryland has emerged as a potential next focal point for Fairshake and its allies. Federal Election Commission filings indicated that Protect Progress spent more than $3.1 million as of midweek to support Democratic candidate Adrian Boafo in Maryland's 5th Congressional district, where a primary is set for June 23. The data suggest a continued push to use media to shape outcomes in key races ahead of national elections.

The coordinated approach across states illustrates how crypto-focused groups are attempting to place friendly legislators into office who can articulate regulatory approaches favorable to the industry-whether through explicit pro-crypto votes or through crafting the policy context that governs digital assets in the United States.

Defend Developers: a new, developer-focused PAC

In a separate development, industry stakeholders unveiled Defend Developers, a hybrid PAC designed to back incumbent lawmakers who actively champion protections for developers and crypto builders. The group said its mission centers on clarifying the regulatory environment while legislation and rulemaking catch up with rapid technical innovation. Its board of directors features leaders from notable crypto policy and ecosystem organizations, including the DeFi Education Fund, Orca Creative, the Solana Policy Institute, and Uniswap Labs.

“For too long, developers building decentralized technologies have faced regulatory uncertainty and enforcement actions instead of clear rules and guidelines,” said Defend Developers founder Gavin Zavatone.“While legislation and rulemakings are being written as we speak, for some policymakers there is limited incentive to understand the fundamental nature of software development.”

No official fundraising data for Defend Developers had appeared on the FEC portal as of Wednesday. The PAC's statement of organization listed Nick Stoltzfus, co-CEO of on-chain student loan platform Stratofied, as treasurer and custodian of records as of May 15. Cointelegraph reached out to Defend Developers for comment but did not receive an immediate reply. The lack of visible funding activity suggests the group may still be in an early-stage or exploratory phase as it positions itself for the 2026 midterms.

These developments sit at the intersection of campaign finance, technology policy, and how the crypto industry seeks to influence lawmakers. They also raise questions about transparency and the effectiveness of such advocacy in shaping legislation that affects developers, exchanges, and users nationwide. While the public data points to increasing activity, the true impact on policy outcomes remains to be seen, and readers should watch how the midterm races unfold and how regulators respond to evolving political spending.

As the cycle progresses, investors, users, and builders will want to monitor whether these PACs translate funding into tangible policy wins, particularly around how the US approaches digital assets, custody, staking, and on-chain governance. The next major milestones are forthcoming primary results, FEC disclosures, and any formal policy proposals or bills that emerge from the committees most closely tied to technology and financial regulation.

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