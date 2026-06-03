God Calling In Poetry Invites Readers Into A Year-Long Journey Of Daily Conversations With God

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- God Calling in Poetry: A Devotional for 365 Days for Doubting; Troubled Hearts by Frank Raj presents an inspiring invitation for readers seeking spiritual clarity, encouragement, and a deeper relationship with God. Drawing inspiration from the enduring legacy of the classic devotional God Calling, this thought-provoking work combines poetry and daily meditation to guide readers through a year of meaningful reflection and faith.

Designed for individuals from all backgrounds and spiritual traditions, the devotional explores a timeless question: Can people truly connect with God on a personal level? Through accessible poetry and heartfelt reflections, Frank encourages readers to discover that divine communication is not limited by culture, denomination, or personal history. Instead, he presents faith as an ongoing conversation available to anyone willing to listen with sincerity and openness.

The book acknowledges the influence of God Calling, the beloved devotional first published nearly a century ago by two British women known as The Two Listeners. Their work has inspired millions of readers worldwide through its message that God continues to speak to those who seek Him. Building upon that foundation, Frank offers a fresh perspective through poetry, inviting modern readers to engage with spiritual truths in a deeply personal and creative way.

At the heart of God Calling in Poetry is the belief that God's love is revealed through communication. The devotional explores how Scripture demonstrates God's desire to speak uniquely to every individual and how quiet reflection can help people recognize His guidance. Through daily readings, readers are encouraged to pause, meditate, and cultivate a habit of intentional time with God, allowing space for spiritual growth and renewed understanding.

The book is especially relevant for those facing doubt, uncertainty, grief, or emotional struggles. Whether readers are searching for direction, seeking comfort during difficult seasons, or simply hoping to strengthen their faith, the devotional provides daily encouragement grounded in hope and spiritual discovery.

Frank Raj brings a thoughtful and contemplative voice to this work, blending faith, poetry, and practical encouragement into a year-long spiritual companion. Through God Calling in Poetry, he invites readers to embark on what he describes as life's most remarkable journey: discovering God's presence one day at a time and learning to recognize His voice amid the distractions of everyday life.

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