Media Advisory: One New Name Being Added To MADD Canada's Saskatchewan Provincial Memorial Monument
|Date & Time:
|Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 10 a.m.
|Location:
| HMCS Unicorn, 405 24 Street E, Saskatoon (for remarks and Candlelight Vigil, followed by a
dedication ceremony at the Monument on the grounds of Saskatoon City Hall)
|Speakers:
| Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President
The Honourable Alana Ross, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport
Inspector Tony Landry, Saskatoon Police Service
Chief Robert Duttchen, Corman Park Police Service
S/Sgt. Luke Baiton, RCMP Traffic Services Coordinator
Rob Dziadyk, Operations Manager, Medavie Health Services West
“Every name added to this Monument represents a loved one who should still be here today,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada.“These tragedies are entirely preventable, yet families continue to experience unimaginable pain because of impaired driving. Through this ceremony, we renew our commitment to ending impaired driving.”
Since 2009, MADD Canada has established Memorial Monuments for victims of alcohol and drug-related crashes in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario. Ceremonies are held each year to unveil new names added to the Monuments and to pay tribute to all victims. MADD Canada is excited the Prince Edward Island Monument will be unveiled soon and the organization is currently working to establish a Memorial Monument in British Columbia.
To RSVP for the event, contact:
Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...
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