Evolution Petroleum To Participate In Water Tower Research Fireside Chat On June 10Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced its participation in an upcoming fireside chat with Water Tower Research ("WTR") on June 10, 2026, at 10:00 AM CT.

As part of WTR's ongoing Fireside Chat Series, Jeff Robertson, Managing Director – Natural Resources at WTR, will lead an in-depth conversation with Evolution's President and CEO, Kelly Loyd, Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer, Ryan Stash, and COO, Mark Bunch, to discuss Evolution's strategy to continue growing its asset base with margin accretive acquisitions that support its total shareholder return framework. Specific topics will include the impact of recent royalty and mineral interest acquisitions on Evolution's cash flow outlook; efforts to influence costs and production on the Company's non-operated asset base; the depth of the segments of the acquisition markets that fit Evolution's strategy of acquiring free cash flow generating assets; and balance sheet management strategies to continue funding growth opportunities.

This event is open to all investors. Registration for the event is available here. Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event at and evolutionpetroleum.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Visit for more information.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven strategies and Investor Engagement. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content are distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

Contact

Investor Relations

(713) 935-0122

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