Beta Bionics, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation Robbins LLP Is Investigating Investor Losses In BBNX Due To Possible Violations Of Securities Laws

On January 8, 2026, Beta Bionics issued preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter 2025 topline financial results and key operating metrics. The Company reported that new patient starts for the quarter were expected to be at least 5,581, representing year-over-year growth of at least 36%. The reported figure was below analyst expectations and reflected a slowdown from the prior quarter, when Beta Bionics reported 68% year-over-year growth in new patient starts. Following the announcement, Beta Bionics' stock price declined more than 35% on January 9, 2026.

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