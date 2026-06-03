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Photronics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


2026-06-03 04:01:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, Conn., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Bank of America Global Technology Conference
Date: June 4, 2026
Location: San Francisco

Three Part Advisors East Coast IDEAS Conference
Date: June 10, 2026
Location: New York City

DA Davidson Technology & Consumer Conference
Date: June 11, 2026
Location: Nashville

Singular Research Las Vegas Invitational Conference
Date: June 15, 2026
Location: Las Vegas

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at .

For Further Information:
Ted Moreau
VP, Investor Relations
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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