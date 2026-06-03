Movement Mortgage Lands Top 10 National Ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2026 Lender Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indian Land, SC, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movement Mortgage has earned a place among the nation's top 10 mortgage lenders in Scotsman Guide's 2026 rankings. Movement ranked No. 10 overall, No. 7 in retail lending, No. 10 in VA lending, No. 15 in Non-QM, and No. 16 in FHA, demonstrating consistent performance across both conventional and government-backed lending channels.

In 2025, Movement funded $20.4 billion in total loan volume and helped nearly 60,000 families achieve homeownership. That performance reinforced Movement's continued standing among the industry's leaders, as the company ranked inside Scotsman Guide's Top 10 overall mortgage lenders for the second consecutive year. Rather than concentrating volume in a single channel, Movement developed a product lineup designed to meet borrowers across a wide range of financial situations, from veterans and first-time buyers to self-employed borrowers and those financing new construction. VA lending contributed $2.4 billion in volume, Non‐QM $1.4 billion, new construction $1.6 billion, and jumbo $1.2 billion, with additional production in reverse lending. Movement's $61.1 billion servicing portfolio extended that reach further, with proactive outreach to past borrowers generating $446 million in recaptured loan volume in 2025.

What distinguishes Movement's results is not production volume alone, but the consistency of the borrower experience behind it. The company ranked No. 5 in the 2025 J.D. Power U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study and has placed in the top 10 for three consecutive years, reflecting sustained investment in loan officer support and customer service alongside its growth in volume. In 2025, Movement also rebuilt its core lending infrastructure, integrating nine previously separate systems into a unified platform to give loan officers a more connected and efficient origination workflow.

The Scotsman Guide rankings are based on verified production data submitted by mortgage companies nationwide, with written verification required from a financial officer or comparable source, making them among the most credible production benchmarks in the industry. For the 2026 cycle, ranked lenders collectively closed more than $750 billion in loan volume in 2025.

Movement's performance also reflects the company's broader mission. In 2025, Movement expanded its network of schools across the Southeast, continuing to invest in education and support jobs in the communities it serves. The company contributed $7.28 million to its foundation last year and has given more than $409 million since inception, channeling a portion of its production back into the communities it serves.

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About Movement Mortgage, LLC (“Movement”)

Movement is not just a mortgage company – we're an Impact Lender and force for positive change. With more than 3,000 teammates across all 50 states, we reinvest the majority of our profits back into the communities we serve. Movement is recognized as a top 10 overall lender by Scotsman Guide 2025 lender report, funding more than $20 billion in residential mortgages annually. Our company has contributed nearly $400 million to the Movement Foundation since 2012, funding the Movement Schools network, affordable housing projects and global outreach efforts. For more information on Movement and Impact Lending, visit movement/impactreport.

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Movement Mortgage Lands Top 10 National Ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2026 Lender Results

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