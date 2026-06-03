Haryana Farmers Go Global, To Explore Agribusiness In African Nations

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance farmers' income, the state government is continuously making efforts to connect farmers with modern agricultural technologies, new markets and global opportunities.

Giving a fresh momentum to this 'Go Global' approach, Haryana's Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) will now be able to explore farming and agribusiness opportunities in Tanzania, Kenya and other African countries. In the presence of the Chief Minister at Morni in Panchkula district, an agreement was signed between MDH and six Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) of Haryana. The initiative, being implemented by the Department of Foreign Cooperation and the Horticulture Department, aims to connect farmers with global markets, enhance their income and create new opportunities in the agriculture sector.

Natural Farming Boost in Morni Region

The Chief Minister said that in this year's Budget, the government had announced the development of the Morni region. In line with that announcement, the MoU has been signed today to promote natural farming in the area. He assured that farmers adopting natural farming would be compensated in case of any losses. In addition, the company will offer farmers practising natural farming a price that is 10 percent higher than the prevailing market rate. He said that the government's target is to initiate natural farming on approximately 4,000 acres in the first phase, according to a release.

Expanding Horizons: From Local to Global Markets

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government does not want farmers to remain confined to traditional farming practices. Instead, it seeks to connect them with agricultural entrepreneurship, value addition and international trade, thereby making them self-reliant and prosperous. Keeping this objective in mind, continuous efforts are being made to ensure farmers gain access to global markets.

Under the agreement, commercial cultivation of various spice crops, including ginger, turmeric and chilli, will be promoted in the Morni region of Panchkula district. MDH will provide farmers with technical guidance, support for quality production, marketing assistance and procurement support. The initiative will also strengthen direct procurement from farmers while promoting pesticide-free and sustainable farming practices in Haryana.

The Chief Minister described the agreement as a major step towards integrating Haryana's farmers with global agricultural trade. He said that it would help develop agricultural and business opportunities in Tanzania, Kenya and other African nations.

In the future, if Haryana's FPOs acquire land in these countries and cultivate ginger, turmeric, chilli and other spice crops, MDH would also be interested in procuring the produce grown there. This will enable Haryana farmers, for the first time, to venture beyond India's borders and participate directly in farming and agribusiness activities in African countries. He further stated that the state government's objective is not to limit Haryana's farmers to local markets but to make them part of global supply chains and international markets. This initiative will prove to be a significant step towards increasing farmers' income, promoting agricultural exports and establishing Haryana on the global agricultural trade map.

Industry Partnership and Vision

MDH owner Rajeev Gulati appreciated the Haryana Government's initiative and said that the long-term objective extends beyond industrial development and focuses on creating a strong agricultural ecosystem where the government, farmers and industry work together as partners.

He said that with Haryana Government's progressive policies and the continuous encouragement being provided by Chief Minister for organic farming, MDH sees an opportunity to develop a procurement system that prioritises pesticide-free and premium-quality agricultural produce.

He further said that as Haryana strengthens its identity in the field of organic and sustainable agriculture, MDH remains committed to supporting local farmers and providing them with stable markets through assured procurement. This will encourage farmers to focus on quality production while creating avenues for increased income. Haryana will also play a significant role in the spice value chain, helping establish a better balance between global demand and supply. He added that due to the sustained efforts of Chief Minister, Haryana is poised to emerge as an important hub in the global spice ecosystem. (ANI)

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