Jaishankar Highlights Deep Civilisational Bonds With Laos At JCM

Deep Civilisational Bonds

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the deep-rooted civilisational bonds between India and Laos, noting that the bilateral alliance remains firmly rooted in an enduring shared heritage and robust historical connections.

Presiding over high-level diplomatic talks in the national capital on Wednesday, the External Affairs Minister co-chaired the 10th India-Lao PDR Joint Commission Meeting alongside visiting Laos Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane.

Delivering his opening remarks during the bilateral session, Jaishankar stated, "Our two countries have close civilisational ties, reflected in the common heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana. Our relations go back in history, based on deep cultural and people-to-people linkages."

Reflecting on past high-level diplomatic exchanges that have fortified the relationship, the External Affairs Minister recalled his previous travels to Vientiane, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to the Southeast Asian nation. "I fondly remember my own visit to your beautiful country during your ASEAN chairship in 2024. I also had, at that time, an opportunity to call on the Prime Minister during my visit," Jaishankar added.

Comprehensive Review on Agenda

The ministerial review focused heavily on taking stock of the numerous pacts and strategic agreements formalised during Prime Minister Modi's 2024 trip to Laos.

Outlining the comprehensive scope of the Joint Commission's agenda, Jaishankar remarked, "Today, we have an opportunity to review them, to explore a wide-ranging agenda, to look at our political cooperation, economic ties, defence, development partnerships, education, culture-to-culture relations, and, of course, our multilateral cooperation. I'm very confident that our discussions today will be very productive."

The External Affairs Minister also extended his felicitations to the visiting dignitary on the successful completion of the domestic political process in Laos, alongside Phomvihane's recent promotion within the government hierarchy.

Celebrating 70 Years of Diplomatic Ties

Phomvihane, who reached India on Monday for his multi-day official itinerary, was warmly received by senior Indian officials ahead of the Joint Commission deliberations. Welcoming the Laotian leader on social media, the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X, "A warm welcome to DPM and FM Thongsavan Phomvihane of Lao PDR on his first visit to India to co-chair the 10th India-Lao PDR Joint Commission Meeting with EAM S. Jaishankar."

The high-level interaction coincides with a historic milestone in bilateral diplomacy, as New Delhi and Vientiane mark seven decades of formal engagement. Highlighting the future trajectory of the relationship, the ministry added, "India and Lao PDR are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties. The visit will add momentum to the longstanding partnership between India and Lao PDR and further deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest." (ANI)

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