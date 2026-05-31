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Singapore Foreign Minister Says N. Korea Uninterested in Renewing US Talks
(MENAFN) North Korea currently shows little interest in resuming engagement with either the United States or South Korea, choosing instead to focus on military strength and greater self-reliance, according to Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan following a recent visit to Pyongyang.
Speaking about his observations, Balakrishnan said North Korea appears to have adopted a firmer position in recent years, particularly regarding relations with South Korea. According to reports, he noted that Pyongyang now completely rejects the prospect of Korean reunification, a significant shift from positions it had previously maintained.
The Singaporean minister suggested that internal political considerations may be contributing to the country's hardened stance, although he did not elaborate on specific factors.
Despite years of international sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Balakrishnan said he observed visible signs of economic development in North Korea. He described Pyongyang as “a clean, modern, well-organized, well-planned city,” pointing to new residential areas and urban development projects that have emerged since his previous visit eight years ago.
He added that daily life appeared active and stable, saying, “People are busy getting on with their lives,” and remarked that the capital resembled “any modern city throughout Southeast Asia, or even Northeast Asia.”
Singapore played a notable diplomatic role in 2018 when it hosted the first summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The two leaders later met again in Hanoi and at the Korean Demilitarized Zone in 2019 as part of efforts to negotiate limits on North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
However, diplomatic talks between Washington and Pyongyang have remained largely frozen since 2019, and no meeting between Trump and Kim has taken place during Trump's second term, according to reports.
Speaking about his observations, Balakrishnan said North Korea appears to have adopted a firmer position in recent years, particularly regarding relations with South Korea. According to reports, he noted that Pyongyang now completely rejects the prospect of Korean reunification, a significant shift from positions it had previously maintained.
The Singaporean minister suggested that internal political considerations may be contributing to the country's hardened stance, although he did not elaborate on specific factors.
Despite years of international sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Balakrishnan said he observed visible signs of economic development in North Korea. He described Pyongyang as “a clean, modern, well-organized, well-planned city,” pointing to new residential areas and urban development projects that have emerged since his previous visit eight years ago.
He added that daily life appeared active and stable, saying, “People are busy getting on with their lives,” and remarked that the capital resembled “any modern city throughout Southeast Asia, or even Northeast Asia.”
Singapore played a notable diplomatic role in 2018 when it hosted the first summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The two leaders later met again in Hanoi and at the Korean Demilitarized Zone in 2019 as part of efforts to negotiate limits on North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
However, diplomatic talks between Washington and Pyongyang have remained largely frozen since 2019, and no meeting between Trump and Kim has taken place during Trump's second term, according to reports.
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