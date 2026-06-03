After Recent Surges, Gold Prices Witness A Notable Decline

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Gold prices have recorded a significant decline across the country.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs. 8,600 today.

Following this reduction, the price of one tola of gold has fallen to Rs. 467,762.

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Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs. 7,373, bringing it down to Rs. 401,030.

Gold prices also declined in the international market, where the price of gold fell by $86, reaching $4,454 per ounce.