Baku Shipyard Lays Keel For First Caspian-Bound Container Ship (PHOTO)

“This project, implemented as part of the strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, makes a significant contribution to the development of the shipbuilding industry in our country and the Middle Corridor.

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