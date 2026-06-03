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Baku Shipyard Lays Keel For First Caspian-Bound Container Ship (PHOTO)

Baku Shipyard Lays Keel For First Caspian-Bound Container Ship (PHOTO)


2026-06-03 03:06:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. A keel-laying ceremony was held today at the Baku Shipyard for the first 780-TEU container ship, which will operate in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Trend reports.

“This project, implemented as part of the strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, makes a significant contribution to the development of the shipbuilding industry in our country and the Middle Corridor.

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