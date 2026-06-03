Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyzstan To Become Non-Permanent Member Of UN Security Council

Kyrgyzstan To Become Non-Permanent Member Of UN Security Council


2026-06-03 03:06:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Kyrgyzstan has secured a seat as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the first time in its history since independence, Trend reports.

During the voting at the UN General Assembly, Kyrgyzstan competed with the Philippines for one of the seats on the Security Council. After four rounds of voting, the country received the required support of at least two-thirds of UN member states. In the final round, Kyrgyzstan's candidacy was backed by 142 countries.

--

MENAFN03062026000187011040ID1111207917



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search