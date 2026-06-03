Kyrgyzstan To Become Non-Permanent Member Of UN Security Council

During the voting at the UN General Assembly, Kyrgyzstan competed with the Philippines for one of the seats on the Security Council. After four rounds of voting, the country received the required support of at least two-thirds of UN member states. In the final round, Kyrgyzstan's candidacy was backed by 142 countries.

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