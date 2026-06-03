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Labtek Services Launches Advanced Delvotest Incubator
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, United Kingdom, 3 June 2026-Labtek Services, a reliable supplier of laboratory and food safety supplies in the UK, is delighted to announce the new Delvotest SP-NT Incubator MCL 212 -a precision incubation system designed to accelerate, strengthen, and simplify the process of antibiotic residue testing in dairy products for laboratories of all capacities. This exciting new product reinforces the company's commitment to providing certified and technically sound equipment to the UK food and dairy industries.
What Is the Delvotest Incubator and Why Does It Matter?
Another issue related to food safety is the contamination of milk and dairy products with antibiotics. Under legislation both UK and European dairies and test laboratories have to test for residual antibiotics, predominately beta-lactam drugs but also for other inhibitory substances in the milk. Unknown antibiotics are detrimental to human health, as well as causing great financial losses due to expensive recalls and legal penalties.
The Delvotest SP-NT Incubator MCL 212 has been specifically designed to facilitate this important process. Providing an accurate temperature-controlled environment, the Delvotest SP-NT kit is guaranteed to produce consistently reliable results. It is suitable for use by small dairy holding units or large commercial testing centers and will provide you with the required level of professional testing.
Key Features of the Delvotest SP-NT Incubator MCL 212
The MCL 212 is designed for food safety professionals. Below are the reasons it is different and better:
Precise Temperature Control: Guarantees that the incubator will hold the exact temperature required to complete Delvotest SP-NT testing, time after time.
Compact & Functional: A small footprint makes the MCL 212 fit well on a laboratory bench top and does not take up too much laboratory space.
Easy To Operate: Simple-to-use controls require no extensive operator training. Made to withstand everyday laboratory use.
High Sample Throughput: Can test multiple samples at the same time to save valuable laboratory time.
Robust Build: Designed to last through years of use in your laboratory environment.
Totally compatible with Delvotest SP-NT Kits: Engineered to work with your test kits for the most reliable results.
Expert Insight: Why This Product Matters Now
“ In the UK dairy industry and laboratories, there are higher demands being placed on companies to conform to food safety standards. To support these high standards, it is crucial to have instruments on the bench that professionals can trust. The Delvotest Incubator MCL 212 is one such instrument that has been reviewed by professionals, and Labtek Services is happy to be supplying it to you through this online medium, supported by our vast experience and technical understanding of the lab supply business.
- Labtek Services Technical Team, Labtek Services Ltd.
Having worked with many labs, research institutes, and food producers for over a decade, Labtek Services knows what professionals require. After assessing market needs and receiving positive feedback on this incubator from clients requiring more consistent incubation, we decided to stock the Delvotest SP-NT Incubator MCL 212.
Backed by Knowledge, Delivered with Trust
The Labtek Services product offering is about much more than just the laboratory equipment itself; it extends to expert advice, product backup, and post-sales service, ensuring each purchase is worthwhile. This commitment is reinforced by the specialist food safety testing knowledge base the team holds and the knowledge of regulations that apply to the requirements for both laboratories and dairy operations. By having the Delvotest Incubator MCL 212 and other Delvotest-compatible products readily available, Labtek Services further strengthens its position as a supplier offering authority-based and experienced-led product choice. All items detailed on the Labtek Services website are chosen with an appreciation of their quality, their reliability, and their performance.
Product Availability and How to Order
Labtek Services is pleased to announce that they now stock and take orders for the Delvotest SP-NT Incubator MCL 212 from their website. To view full product specifications and pricing, please access the product on the web page here:
Orders placed through their website will take advantage of Labtek Services' trusted UK delivery infrastructure with available express shipping. Should you have any pre-order queries please do not hesitate to contact the team at Labtek Services, who will also advise you on selecting appropriate accessories and test kits for your new incubator.
About Labtek Services
Labtek Services is the premier supplier of lab equipment, food safety test kits and supplies within the United Kingdom. We are able to draw on practical knowledge of the industry to satisfy demands for laboratory equipment, food safety test kits and supplies, whether the customer is a producer, food manufacturer, research institution, or professional testing laboratory in any location within the UK. We have people in our team with extensive knowledge about the industry and we can supply a wide array of products of good quality for testing. Labtek Services offers easy ordering through an e-commerce shop.
What Is the Delvotest Incubator and Why Does It Matter?
Another issue related to food safety is the contamination of milk and dairy products with antibiotics. Under legislation both UK and European dairies and test laboratories have to test for residual antibiotics, predominately beta-lactam drugs but also for other inhibitory substances in the milk. Unknown antibiotics are detrimental to human health, as well as causing great financial losses due to expensive recalls and legal penalties.
The Delvotest SP-NT Incubator MCL 212 has been specifically designed to facilitate this important process. Providing an accurate temperature-controlled environment, the Delvotest SP-NT kit is guaranteed to produce consistently reliable results. It is suitable for use by small dairy holding units or large commercial testing centers and will provide you with the required level of professional testing.
Key Features of the Delvotest SP-NT Incubator MCL 212
The MCL 212 is designed for food safety professionals. Below are the reasons it is different and better:
Precise Temperature Control: Guarantees that the incubator will hold the exact temperature required to complete Delvotest SP-NT testing, time after time.
Compact & Functional: A small footprint makes the MCL 212 fit well on a laboratory bench top and does not take up too much laboratory space.
Easy To Operate: Simple-to-use controls require no extensive operator training. Made to withstand everyday laboratory use.
High Sample Throughput: Can test multiple samples at the same time to save valuable laboratory time.
Robust Build: Designed to last through years of use in your laboratory environment.
Totally compatible with Delvotest SP-NT Kits: Engineered to work with your test kits for the most reliable results.
Expert Insight: Why This Product Matters Now
“ In the UK dairy industry and laboratories, there are higher demands being placed on companies to conform to food safety standards. To support these high standards, it is crucial to have instruments on the bench that professionals can trust. The Delvotest Incubator MCL 212 is one such instrument that has been reviewed by professionals, and Labtek Services is happy to be supplying it to you through this online medium, supported by our vast experience and technical understanding of the lab supply business.
- Labtek Services Technical Team, Labtek Services Ltd.
Having worked with many labs, research institutes, and food producers for over a decade, Labtek Services knows what professionals require. After assessing market needs and receiving positive feedback on this incubator from clients requiring more consistent incubation, we decided to stock the Delvotest SP-NT Incubator MCL 212.
Backed by Knowledge, Delivered with Trust
The Labtek Services product offering is about much more than just the laboratory equipment itself; it extends to expert advice, product backup, and post-sales service, ensuring each purchase is worthwhile. This commitment is reinforced by the specialist food safety testing knowledge base the team holds and the knowledge of regulations that apply to the requirements for both laboratories and dairy operations. By having the Delvotest Incubator MCL 212 and other Delvotest-compatible products readily available, Labtek Services further strengthens its position as a supplier offering authority-based and experienced-led product choice. All items detailed on the Labtek Services website are chosen with an appreciation of their quality, their reliability, and their performance.
Product Availability and How to Order
Labtek Services is pleased to announce that they now stock and take orders for the Delvotest SP-NT Incubator MCL 212 from their website. To view full product specifications and pricing, please access the product on the web page here:
Orders placed through their website will take advantage of Labtek Services' trusted UK delivery infrastructure with available express shipping. Should you have any pre-order queries please do not hesitate to contact the team at Labtek Services, who will also advise you on selecting appropriate accessories and test kits for your new incubator.
About Labtek Services
Labtek Services is the premier supplier of lab equipment, food safety test kits and supplies within the United Kingdom. We are able to draw on practical knowledge of the industry to satisfy demands for laboratory equipment, food safety test kits and supplies, whether the customer is a producer, food manufacturer, research institution, or professional testing laboratory in any location within the UK. We have people in our team with extensive knowledge about the industry and we can supply a wide array of products of good quality for testing. Labtek Services offers easy ordering through an e-commerce shop.
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