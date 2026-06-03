New Investor Report- Tiktok's Investing Advice Under Fire

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Looking at the market and how investors get their sources Day Trading reports: TikTok has quietly become one of the most influential sources of financial information for young investors. Search hashtags like#StockTokor#FinTok, and you'll find billions of views attached to short clips promising "hidden gems" and easy wealth strategies. For Gen Z in particular, TikTok is now the go-to place to learn about investing.

But worryingly, the content that racks up the most views can sometimes be misleading. The algorithm seems to reward confidence, brevity, and emotional triggers - not balance, context, or risk disclosures.

Regulators are starting to notice too: the SEC and FINRA in the US, as well as the FCA in the UK, have all warned about the rise of "finfluencers" making unqualified claims without suitable disclosures.

That led us to create the Finance TikTok Report Card. We collected viral investing TikToks in September 2025, analyzed their claims, and graded them for their accuracy, disclosures, oversimplification, and educational value. To see whether things have improved, we reran the test six months later in April 2026 to understand whether regulatory and consumer warnings are helping, or not...

Scope: Reviewed viral finance and investing TikToks during September 2025 and April 2026. The videos combined have received 20,707,900+ views. Approach: Scored videos in 4 metrics: Accuracy, Disclosure, Oversimplification, Educational Value. Rated every video from A to F in each area, and awarded a final mark. Findings: Poor quality financial information is a clear problem. In 2025, 70% of finance TikToks analyzed got an overall grade of C or below. In 2026, that figure rose to 80%. Missing risk warnings are a crucial omission. In 2025, 30% of videos got an F for risk disclosures. In 2026, that jumped to 60%. Videos often fail to provide vital context. In 2025, 60% of videos scored D or F for oversimplification. In 2026, 70% scored D, E or F. Factual accuracy is a mixed bag. In 2025, 70% of videos scored C or D for accuracy, and only 20% got an A. In 2026, 60% scored a C or D, and none got an A. Truly useful educational content is still uncommon. In 2025, only 20% of videos got an A for educational value. In 2026, only 20% reached B and none got an A. Themes: Oversimplification sells, accuracy and context doesn't. Risk-free narratives around finance dominate the TikTok feed. Viewers are still hooked on crypto content, similar to other social channels. Some genuine educators are producing thoughtful content, but they're the exception. Implications: Viewers risk mistaking entertainment for financial education; regulators face enforcement challenges; financial services firms have an opportunity to step in with credible content. This isn't just about TikTok. It's about how a generation learns to handle money and invest in an environment where the loudest voice is rewarded, not the most accurate one.

Key TakeawaysMethodologyStep 1: Selection of TikToks

We started by scanning TikTok for key hashtags, including#StockTok,#FinTok,#FinanceTok, and#CryptoTok,over the course of September 2025 and again in April 2026. From this pool, and for each test period, we shortlisted the 10 top clips that met three criteria:

We targeted viral content, not niche videos. Our focus is on what's most influential to audiences.Videos needed to make a point about investing, saving, or trading, rather than pure entertainment.

Diversity of Themes: We included stock picks, crypto hype, trading tips, and basic education to reflect the variety on Finance TikTok.

Step 2: Scoring Framework

We then applied a four-part scoring system:

Is the content factually correct based on current market data, established financial principles, and regulatory standards?

Risk Disclosure: Does the video acknowledge the risks or downsides of the strategy/product being recommended?

Does it explain key assumptions (time horizon, costs, volatility), or does it strip away nuance to make the claim go viral?

Educational Value: Does the creator provide genuinely useful and informative information? Do they present sources or experience that establish trust?

Each factor was rated on a simple A to F scale, along with an overall grade that reflects the seriousness of any weaknesses identified. For example, a video with accurate information but no risk disclosure could still score poorly because it can mislead viewers in practice.

Step 3: Independent Verification

Where possible, we cross-checked claims against reliable sources: regulatory websites (SEC,FINRA,FCA ), reputable finance outlets, and official company filings.

If a video claimed "X stock is guaranteed to rise," we looked at the fundamentals, volatility, and analyst consensus to assess whether that statement was defensible.

Why This Matters

Our process isn't about nitpicking or being biased against creators. It's about testing how viral finance content stacks up against responsible investing principles.

The Report Card format makes it simple: we're not labelling anyone a "scammer," but we are highlighting when viral advice could be misleading by omission, overconfidence, or lack of context.

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