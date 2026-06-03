Abu Dhabi Freezes Rents Across Property Sectors Arabian Post

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi has temporarily halted rent increases across residential, commercial and industrial properties, cutting the permitted annual rise from 5 per cent to 0 per cent until further notice.

The measure applies to tenancy contract renewals across the emirate and means rents must remain unchanged for the duration of the freeze. New tenancy contracts for previously rented units must also be registered at the same rental value as the preceding agreement, preventing landlords from raising prices when a sitting tenant leaves and a new occupant moves in.

The move marks a direct intervention in Abu Dhabi's property market at a time when housing costs, office demand and industrial leasing activity have been under pressure from population growth, economic expansion and rising investor interest. By freezing increases across all three major property categories, the authorities have widened protection beyond households to include retailers, small businesses, offices, workshops, warehouses and industrial operators.

Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre, the emirate's real estate regulator under the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is expected to implement the freeze through the tenancy registration system. Registration is central to the enforceability of tenancy contracts in Abu Dhabi, giving the directive immediate practical effect for landlords, tenants and property managers processing renewals or new agreements on previously occupied units.

Before the decision, landlords in Abu Dhabi could raise rents by up to 5 per cent annually at renewal, subject to the applicable notice rules and contract terms. The new 0 per cent ceiling suspends that allowance for the period of the measure. The decision does not create a permanent abolition of the rent cap framework, but it changes the operating position for contracts being renewed or registered while the freeze remains in place.

See also Trump pushes Iran deal over Hormuz

For tenants, the measure offers cost certainty at a time when rental inflation has become one of the most closely watched parts of household expenditure across the UAE. Residents renewing leases will not face the annual increase that many had expected under the previous cap. Businesses also gain temporary protection from higher occupancy costs, a factor that can influence pricing, hiring and expansion decisions.

For landlords, the freeze narrows room to adjust returns in line with market demand, maintenance costs and financing expenses. Property owners who were relying on rental uplift after a lease expiry will have to keep contract values unchanged for covered properties. The impact may be more pronounced in areas where market rents have moved above older contract values, leaving some landlords unable to close the gap during the freeze.

The policy also affects the brokerage and property management sectors. Leasing agents handling renewals will need to ensure contract values match the previous registered rent. Property managers will have to communicate the change to landlords and tenants, particularly where increase notices had already been issued or where renewal talks were under way before the announcement.

Abu Dhabi's decision comes as the emirate continues to position real estate as a pillar of wider economic diversification. Demand has been supported by job creation, infrastructure spending, sovereign-backed investment, tourism, education, healthcare and the expansion of financial and technology-linked activity. Commercial and industrial assets have also gained attention as logistics, manufacturing and services firms look for space linked to the capital's growth plans.

The freeze may help reduce short-term friction in the rental market by discouraging abrupt price adjustments and limiting disputes over renewal increases. It also gives households and companies a clearer basis for budgeting. At the same time, prolonged restrictions could prompt some landlords to delay upgrades, reassess leasing strategies or wait for further guidance before making investment decisions on rental assets.

See also Opec+ lifts quotas to steady oil markets

The measure differs from Dubai's rental framework, where permissible increases are linked to the rental index and the gap between current rent and market value. Abu Dhabi's approach has relied on a broad annual cap for renewals, and the latest decision temporarily reduces that ceiling to zero across covered property sectors.