Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar And Saudi Arabia Discuss Regional De-Escalation Efforts


2026-06-03 02:03:32
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have discussed bilateral relations and ongoing regional diplomatic efforts in a phone call.

His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to explore ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation and discuss Pakistan-led mediation involving the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The conversation focused on coordinating support for mediation initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and promoting security and stability across the region.

HE Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance for all parties to engage constructively with the ongoing mediation efforts, saying dialogue and diplomacy remain essential to addressing the root causes of the crisis and achieving a lasting agreement that prevents further escalation.

MENAFN03062026000067011011ID1111207343



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search