Qatar And Saudi Arabia Discuss Regional De-Escalation Efforts

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have discussed bilateral relations and ongoing regional diplomatic efforts in a phone call.

His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to explore ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation and discuss Pakistan-led mediation involving the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The conversation focused on coordinating support for mediation initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and promoting security and stability across the region.

HE Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance for all parties to engage constructively with the ongoing mediation efforts, saying dialogue and diplomacy remain essential to addressing the root causes of the crisis and achieving a lasting agreement that prevents further escalation.