Katara Beach Announces Summer Operating Hours And Visitor Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Hana Ramadan | The Peninsula

Doha: Katara Cultural Village has announced the operating hours for Katara Beach during Summer 2026, with beach access available daily from 3:30pm to 11pm starting June 1, 2026.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the summer atmosphere, swimming activities and a variety of water sports during the evening hours throughout the season.

The Beach House will continue welcoming visitors daily from sunrise to sunset, while swimming and water sports activities will remain available from 3:30pm until sunset.

The Beach features a 1.5 kilometre stretch of coastline divided into six designated beach sections catering to families, general visitors and recreational activities.

Katara also outlined entry fees and visitor services available at the beach.

Entry for adults is priced at QR10, while chair and umbrella rentals are available for QR5 each.

Children under the age of 15, individuals above 60 years old, people with disabilities, caregivers and domestic workers can enter free of charge. Visitors participating in water sports and marine activities also receive complimentary beach access.