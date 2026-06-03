CSE & Sampath Bank Signs Mou To Strengthen Capital Market

The MoU also provides for joint initiatives aimed at facilitating efficient capital formation for businesses, including SMEs, through advisory support and readiness assessments. The collaboration is aligned with national efforts to enable businesses to scale sustainably while reflecting a strong synergy between the banking and capital market sectors.

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