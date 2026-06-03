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Every Six Months There Is A New Capability


2026-06-03 01:32:37
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – In this episode

Host Brittany Greco is joined by Steve Willoughby, acting executive director of the new DHS Program Executive Office (PEO) for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Counter-UAS for an insightful look at:

  • The new PEO and its role in coordinating DHS's drone and counter-drone efforts.
  • Nuances of protecting critical infrastructure and major events (like the FIFA World Cup and America250), as well as the importance of empowering state and local agencies.
  • The importance of interoperability, training, and guiding responsible technology adoption.

The post Every six months there is a new capability appeared first on Caribbean News Global.

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Caribbean News Global

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