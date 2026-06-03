Every Six Months There Is A New Capability

Host Brittany Greco is joined by Steve Willoughby, acting executive director of the new DHS Program Executive Office (PEO) for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Counter-UAS for an insightful look at:



The new PEO and its role in coordinating DHS's drone and counter-drone efforts.

Nuances of protecting critical infrastructure and major events (like the FIFA World Cup and America250), as well as the importance of empowering state and local agencies. The importance of interoperability, training, and guiding responsible technology adoption.

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