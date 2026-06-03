Rajasthan Govt Official Arrested For Accepting Bribe Of Rs 25,000 In Dholpur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 3 (IANS) Acting on the directions of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters in Jaipur, the ACB Outpost at Dholpur on Wednesday conducted a successful trap operation and arrested Ramesh Kumar, Junior Assistant posted with Ratanpur Gram Panchayat (Panchayat Samiti Basedi), red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a complainant.

According to Govind Gupta, ACB Director General of Police, the ACB Outpost at Dholpur had received a complaint alleging that the accused Ramesh Kumar was demanding a bribe of Rs 26,000 for issuing a muster roll under the MGNREGA scheme in Ratanpur Gram Panchayat.

The complainant also alleged that the accused was harassing him by withholding the work unless the bribe was paid.

A discreet verification of the complaint was conducted on June 1, 2026, during which the demand for a bribe of Rs 25,000 by the accused was confirmed.

Following verification, and under the supervision of Omprakash Meena, Deputy Inspector General of Police (ACB) (Bharatpur Range), a trap operation was organised on Wednesday by a team led by Gyanchand, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Dholpur ACB Outpost.

During the operation, the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant.

The tainted money was recovered from the pocket of the trousers worn by the accused at the time of arrest.

Further proceedings are being carried out under the supervision of S. Parimala, Inspector General of Police (ACB).

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, in a major action in Dholpur, the ACB arrested Halka Patwari Virendra Sharma for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The accused Patwari was demanding a bribe from a farmer in exchange for a land transfer. Upon receiving a complaint, the ACB conducted a confidential investigation, confirmed the allegations, and formed a special team.

As per the planned plan, as soon as the complainant handed over Rs 50,000 to the accused, ACB personnel in plain clothes surrounded him and apprehended him. The bribe amount was recovered from him and he was taken into custody.