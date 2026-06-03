Amynas Announces Positive Search Report For PCT Patent Application

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Amynas, Inc. today announced the receipt of a positive International Search Report (ISR) from the European Patent Office (EPO) in relation to its PCT patent application covering the company's core NanoBioticsTM technology. The favorable assessment highlights the novelty and uniqueness of Amynas' nanofiber technology and represents an important milestone in strengthening its global intellectual property position.

The Amynas technology covered by this patent application solves two problems that increase the cost and morbidity of medical implants: 1) Rejection (or failure to rapidly and safely integrate) of implanted medical devices and 2) Infection, especially drug-resistant hospital-resident strains.

Amynas technology consists of two elements:

1) A device-agnostic envelope constructed from nanofibers, which mimics the body's native extracellular matrix. This biomimetic architecture promotes healthy, vascularized tissue growth, mitigating the scar tissue and adhesion formation common with implants.

2) Antibiotics (rifampin & minocycline) embedded in the nanofibers, allowing gradual uniform release, unlike coated antibiotics that release too quickly.

“Receiving a positive ISR from the EPO is a strong validation of the originality of our technology,” said Lode Debrabandere, CEO at Amynas.“This feedback confirms that the core concepts of our approach are clearly differentiated from existing solutions. Working closely with DLA Piper has been instrumental in articulating and protecting the inventive aspects of our surgical implants infection protection platform.”

A robust and defensible intellectual property portfolio is a cornerstone of Amynas' development and commercialization strategy. The positive international search results provide increased confidence as the company evaluates national phase entries and continues to advance its product pipeline.

Based on this positive report, Amynas expects to apply for a U.S utility patent for the same technology.

Venture Capital fund Shepherd Ventures III has agreed to lead the first scaling round (likely a Series A round) after Amynas' technology is on the market and ready to scale in its "beachhead" market of cardiovascular implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) and neurostimulator devices (NSDs).

A seed round of up to $7.5 Million is now available to investors with attractive terms prior to a patent grant and FDA clearance.

About Shepherd Ventures III

Shepherd Ventures III is a Venture Capital Fund specializing in assessing founding teams with an organizational development perspective. Like its predecessor Fund II, it expects that almost all portfolio companies will require a major pivot before succeeding and exiting. To this end, Shepherd Ventures III focuses on the leadership team as a unit, more than their resumes and the business plan, to ensure the team remains together and handles pivots well.

About Amynas

Amynas is focused on developing innovative antibacterial technologies that leverage advanced materials and manufacturing methods to address unmet needs in infection prevention and control related to surgical implants. We focus on reducing hospital acquired infections in high risk patients with Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices, Neurostimulator Devices, Orthopedic Implant Devices. The company is committed to applying rigorous science to create reliable, high‐quality solutions that support improved patient outcomes.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‐looking statements, including statements related to future stability results and product development. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors. Amynas undertakes no obligation to update these statements.