Genzverse Strengthens Ecosystem Security With 100% LP Burn, Multisig Governance And Super App Development

LONDON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenZVerse, a rapidly growing community-driven Web3 ecosystem built on the Polygon Blockchain, has announced the successful completion of two major ecosystem milestones: the permanent burn of 100% liquidity provider (LP) tokens and the transfer of all core ecosystem contracts to a multisignature governance structure.

These achievements represent a significant step forward in GenZVerse's commitment to transparency, security, and long-term ecosystem sustainability while accelerating development of its next-generation Web3 Super App.

Liquidity Permanently Secured

As part of its long-term commitment to ecosystem stability and community trust, GenZVerse has successfully completed a 100% LP Token Burn, permanently securing more than $170,000 in liquidity on-chain.

By permanently burning all LP tokens, the associated liquidity can no longer be withdrawn, creating a publicly verifiable commitment to long-term ecosystem security and responsible project development.

This milestone significantly strengthens the project's trust framework and reinforces its focus on sustainable growth rather than short-term speculation.

Multisig Governance Successfully Implemented

In addition to the LP burn, ownership of all core GenZVerse ecosystem contracts has been transferred to a multisignature wallet structure.

This governance model requires multiple approvals for critical ecosystem actions, reducing single-point-of-failure risks and enhancing operational security.

The governance upgrade includes the successful transfer of ownership for the GNZ Token Contract, Reserve Contract, Staking Contract, and Business Ecosystem Contract.

By implementing multisignature governance, GenZVerse aligns itself with modern blockchain security practices adopted across leading Web3 ecosystems and demonstrates its commitment to responsible ecosystem management.

Ecosystem Growth and Community Expansion

Since launch, GenZVerse has continued to demonstrate consistent growth across multiple ecosystem indicators.

Key milestones achieved to date include:



More than 1,000 community members

Over $170,000 in permanently secured liquidity

More than 100,000 GNZ tokens removed from circulation through token burn mechanisms GNZ token growth from approximately $0.03 at launch to approximately $0.24

The project attributes this growth to transparent tokenomics, community participation, ecosystem expansion, and a long-term vision focused on utility creation and sustainable adoption.

Building the GenZVerse Super App

While security and transparency remain top priorities, GenZVerse is simultaneously advancing development of its upcoming Super App ecosystem.

The first phase of development includes:



Multi-Chain Decentralized Wallet

Integrated DEX Swap Functionality

Web3 dApp Browser

GNZ Ecosystem Dashboard

Transparency Center Community Hub

The Transparency Center will provide publicly verifiable ecosystem information, including token supply, token burn statistics, liquidity status, governance updates, contract details, and other key blockchain metrics.

The objective is to simplify Web3 adoption while providing users with a transparent and engaging ecosystem experience.

Looking Beyond Traditional Token Projects

GenZVerse is focused on building more than a token ecosystem.

Its long-term vision is to create an integrated Web3 environment that combines blockchain technology, community engagement, digital utilities, and decentralized services within a unified platform.

Future ecosystem expansion plans include:



SocialFi Integration

Community Engagement Tools

Gaming Ecosystem Development

Decentralized Freelance Marketplace Enhanced GNZ Utility Features

The ultimate goal is to build a complete Web3 ecosystem where users can connect, participate, learn, earn, and grow through a single platform powered by blockchain technology.

Commitment to Transparency

The successful completion of the LP Burn and Multisig Governance upgrade reflects GenZVerse's commitment to transparency, responsible development, and community-first growth.

As development of the GenZVerse Super App continues, the project remains focused on security, innovation, ecosystem utility, and sustainable long-term value creation.

Security Highlights



100% LP Tokens Burned

$170,000+ Liquidity Permanently Locked

All Core Contracts Transferred to Multisig Governance

Publicly Verifiable On-Chain

Community-Driven Development Super App Development Underway

Ecosystem Verification

LP Burn Transaction:



Multisig Wallet:

0xebC78fE5EE39c217619F8dD3436a3A7716874504

GNZ Token Contract:

0x778575dda30c784678c5972ff41f75671415cddc

Reserve Contract:

0xe9964B838f9B64746883E54C59180D7B2c179492

Business Contract:

0xfe64ae9033adb30bee50109cb7bb4f2bee1b747e

Official Links

Website:



Staking & Affilate Platform:



Telegram Community:



Telegram Channel:



X (Twitter):



Discord:



Facebook:



WhatsApp Channel:



YouTube:

@GenZverseAi

GenZVerse Team

Email:

...

Website:



GenZVerse

Empowering the Next Generation of Web3.

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