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Nasdaq Resumes Trading In TJGC Group Limited


2026-06-03 11:31:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading will resume in TJGC Group Limited (Nasdaq: TJGC) at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 3, 2026. Trading in the company's ordinary shares was halted on May 15, 2026 at 18:50:47 Eastern Time.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company's symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at .

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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