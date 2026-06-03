Shadow Combat League Announces Abdu Rozik As Official Brand Ambassador

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Local robotics sports entertainment startup Shadow Combat League (SCL) is proud to announce internationally recognised artist, boxing champ, and public figure Abdu Rozik as its official brand ambassador as it pioneers a new era of combat entertainment.

The partnership brings together two rising forces built around the fusion of entertainment and combat sports. As SCL redefines the future of live combat experiences through robotics and spectacle-driven competition, Abdu Rozik represents a new generation of personalities who bridge mainstream entertainment with the global fight industry.

WHERE ENTERTAINMENT MEETS COMBAT SPORTS

Known worldwide for his television appearances, music, and social media presence, Abdu has built a global fanbase through his charisma, resilience, and larger-than-life personality. In recent years, he has also stepped into the combat sports scene, becoming increasingly involved in boxing and fight entertainment, including his role as an ambassador for the World Boxing Council (WBC).

“Shadow Combat League is not just building robots - we are building the future of combat entertainment. Abdu understands entertainment at a global level, and he also understands the excitement and emotion that combat sports bring to audiences. This partnership is a natural alignment.” – Peter Davis, Chief Content Officer of Shadow Combat League.

Much like SCL, Abdu brings energy, accessibility, and mass entertainment appeal in combat entertainment to a rapidly growing audience. Robotics is simply the next step.



THE FUTURE OF COMBAT IS ROBOTICS

Shadow Combat League combines robotics, competitive action, live spectacle, and entertainment storytelling to create a next-generation sports experience designed for global audiences and digital platforms alike.

Their recent livestream SCL: First Light marked a serious achievement in the field of entertainment combat sports, as Pilots teleoperated robotic Shadows, trading blows and showcasing technical fighting skills with precision.

The unprecedented show featured key Pilots such as professional Muay Thai fighter Isaac Quinn Lee, together with professional boxer and reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Super Featherweight Champion Aiman Abu Bakar, among others.

As an ambassador, Abdu Rozik joins Shadow Combat League in the effort to push robotics combat beyond niche technology showcases and into mainstream global entertainment. Through his worldwide reach, entertainment background, and growing combat sports presence, Abdu will play a key role in introducing new audiences to the sport and helping shape the future of combat entertainment on a global stage.