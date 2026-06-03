Bihar Cabinet Clears 13 Proposals Medical Aid Limit Now Rs 4 Lakh

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 3 (IANS) The Bihar Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, approved 13 agenda items during a meeting held at the Main Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting, convened after a one-week gap, focused on healthcare, industrial development, skill training, fisheries, social welfare, and infrastructure projects.

In a major relief measure for patients from economically weaker sections, the Cabinet approved an increase in the financial assistance limit under the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Fund from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. The decision is expected to enable more families to access financial support for costly medical treatment.

The Cabinet granted administrative approval of Rs 31.30 crore for the establishment of an Integrated Aqua Park at the Banasur Fish Seed Farm in Bhojpur district. The project will be implemented under the fisheries development framework and is expected to strengthen the state's aquaculture sector.

Under the Industrial Investment Promotion initiative, approval was granted for an investment of Rs 83.25 crore for setting up a grain storage and processing unit in Madhubani district. The proposed unit is expected to create 109 employment opportunities, both direct and indirect.

The Cabinet also approved Rs 164.51 crore for the implementation of the centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme during the financial year 2026–27.

In another major industrial decision, approval was given for a capital investment of Rs 483.51 crore to establish a carbonated soft drink and juice-based beverage manufacturing unit, along with a solar power generation facility, in the Nawanagar Industrial Area of Buxar district. The project is expected to generate direct employment for around 400 skilled and unskilled workers.

The Cabinet approved the creation of 38 posts for the newly established Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Nabinagar in Aurangabad district. An annual recurring expenditure of Rs 2.11 crore was also sanctioned. Training in five trades is scheduled to commence from the financial year 2026–27, aimed at enhancing skill development and employability among youth.

To strengthen the Bihar Child Development Service Cadre, the Cabinet approved the Bihar Child Development Service Recruitment and Service Conditions (Amendment) Rules, 2026.

Under the revised provisions, 136 of the 544 sanctioned posts in the cadre will be filled through the regular promotion of serving female supervisors from subordinate services, based on seniority-cum-merit criteria.

The Cabinet authorised the Water Resources Department to utilise soil and silt obtained from the desilting of nearby rivers for land-filling and levelling work at the site designated for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Darbhanga. Funds for the work will be released in accordance with approved estimates under the previously sanctioned scheme.

The Cabinet approved a policy enabling doctors belonging to the General, Specialist, and Dental cadres of the Bihar Health Service to obtain No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for pursuing higher education, subject to specified conditions. The move is intended to facilitate professional advancement and specialised training among medical personnel.

Approval was granted for the free transfer of 7 acres of land for the establishment of a Dairy and Milk Production Centre in Mohania, Kaimur district. The project is expected to support dairy development and strengthen the livestock sector in the region.

To improve consumer services in the electricity sector, the Cabinet approved the creation of four posts, two Chief Engineers and two Electrical Executive Engineers, to establish a two-tier Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum under North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited.

Under the Department of Youth, Employment and Skill Development, approval was granted to create 19 additional posts, with an annual expenditure of Rs 2.24 crore. The decision aims to enhance the operational capacity of the Bihar Skill Development Mission and support the government's“Double Employment, Double Income” objective under the Saat Nishchay Part-3 initiative.