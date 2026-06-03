Emirates NBD Integrates Bloomberg Sustainability Data And Analytics To Help UAE Companies Assess Financially Material Risks And Opportunities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,June 2026: Bloomberg and Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, announced that the corporate advisory practice of Emirates NBD has chosen to implement Bloomberg's globally recognised sustainability data and analytics. By selecting Bloomberg's sustainable finance materiality framework, Emirates NBD is strengthening its ability to provide strategic advice to companies on financially material risks and opportunities. Powered by Bloomberg's global sustainability data, the framework helps end users assess financially material industry-specific environmental and social factors, as well as governance considerations that incorporate country-level policies and practices, using a globally applied analytical methodology. The integration of high-quality, decision-useful sustainability data is becoming increasingly critical to informed capital allocation and resilient growth. This announcement comes as new regulations entering into force this year in the Gulf, including the UAE Climate Change Law and enhanced climate-risk assessments by the Central Bank of the UAE, will increase demand for robust, data-driven sustainability analytics in the region. Vijay Bains, Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, said:“We are pleased to partner with Bloomberg in line with our strategy that focuses on developing financial products and services that generate long-term value for people and the planet. As a socially responsible bank, we remain fully committed to aligning with international best practices in reporting, disclosure and risk management relevant to both our business operations and the broader industry landscape. Bloomberg's globally recognised sustainability data and analytics will further enable us in identifying high-potential prospects, driving better engagement and tailored solutions with existing clients and delivering measurable outcomes that supports the UAE's sustainable and inclusive future.” Nadia Humphreys, Head of Sustainable Finance Data Solutions at Bloomberg, said:“We are pleased to support Emirates NBD with our globally recognised sustainability data. Investment firms increasingly incorporate sustainability factors in investment and advisory activities, as they recognise these are integral to understanding long-term value and risk. This capability will help companies in the UAE and across the region better assess risks and opportunities, respond to stakeholder expectations and make more informed strategic decisions.” About Emirates NBD: Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 10 million active customers. As of 31st March 2026, total assets were AED 1.2 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 327 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 790 branches and 4,536 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion. Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region. Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries. About Bloomberg's sustainable finance solutions: Bloomberg's sustainability data and analytics span carbon emissions, sustainable debt, scores, indices, climate and nature risk, regulatory data and more. Clients can readily access this data on the Bloomberg Terminal via {ESG } or via Data License for use in proprietary or third-party applications, see bloomberg. Portfolio and risk managers can also opt to use MARS Climate, Bloomberg's climate risk management solution, to manage their exposure. In addition, Bloomberg Terminal users have access to research from Bloomberg Intelligence and BloombergNEF. To learn more, please visit our website here. About Bloomberg: Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.