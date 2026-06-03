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KPMG And Anthropic Sign Global Alliance Powered By Claude
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Exclusive alliance embeds Claude Cowork in KPMG's global client delivery platform starting
with new capabilities for Tax & Legal clients.
with new capabilities for Tax & Legal clients.
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Anthropic names KPMG as a preferred consultant for Private Equity
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KPMG's 276,000+ global workforce provided access to Claude.
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Claude Cowork and Managed Agents are integrated into KPMG's global technology platform, built on Microsoft Azure, combining KPMG insights, proprietary tools, and client data in one environment. KPMG professionals already use the platform to build AI tools that support client delivery. With Claude integrated, professionals and clients can work with AI directly within the platform, enabling new capabilities and real time innovation.
Value creation for Private Equity (PE) clients. KPMG will be a preferred consultant for deploying Anthropic AI capabilities to PE clients, helping portfolio companies responsibly use Anthropic AI and agents to drive productivity gains and create new AI-driven products and services.
Modernizing work with Claude. KPMG's 276,000 global workforce will have access to Anthropic's Claude suite of AI capabilities, building on the successful adoption of Claude across KPMG's Advisory, AI and Data Labs and enterprise support teams in the U.S. over the last two years. As part of the strategic alliance, KPMG and Anthropic will help shared clients reimagine their business functions and co-develop AI-enabled product offerings that will solve client challenges in ways that were previously not possible. For example, the new portfolio of offerings for PE clients includes KPMG Blaze, which can embed Claude Code to help clients accelerate IT modernization, cut development lifecycles and enable faster delivery of AI-enabled technology systems.
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