Zelensky Says Norway Ready To Help Supply Air Defense Systems

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian President reported this on Telegram.

“We discussed air defense supplies – Norway is ready to help, thank you! We are also working to ensure that Europe has its own anti-ballistic capabilities – we must fully accomplish this shared task and provide Europe with its own system strong enough to protect against ballistic threats,” Zelensky said following the call.

He stressed that when Europe is protected against ballistic missiles, it will boost confidence not just for someone alone on our continent, but for all Europeans.

“We are also preparing for meetings in the near future – there will be special formats for our work,” the President added.

Zelensky also expressed gratitude to Jonas Gahr Støre for support and words of condolence over the loss of Ukrainian people as a result of Russia's massive attack.

“Twenty-three people were killed by Russian missiles and drones, and another 151 were wounded. It is important that Ukraine is not alone when Russia carries out such terrorist strike,” he said.

to provide Ukraine about EUR 40 M to restore power gri

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 6, Norway announced 2.8 billion NOK (over $300 million) in support for Ukraine through NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.