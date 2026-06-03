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Starfighters Space Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:20 AM EST - Starfighters Space Inc: Today announced that it has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective when U.S. markets open on June 29, 2026, as part of the first 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution. Starfighters Space Inc shares NY are trading up $0.14 at $8.79.
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