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Starfighters Space Inc

Starfighters Space Inc


2026-06-03 10:33:30
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:20 AM EST - Starfighters Space Inc: Today announced that it has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective when U.S. markets open on June 29, 2026, as part of the first 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution. Starfighters Space Inc shares NY are trading up $0.14 at $8.79.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN03062026000212011056ID1111206552



Baystreet.ca

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