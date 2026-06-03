Weather Forecasting Services Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The demand for accurate weather forecasting services has surged as various industries and governments increasingly rely on precise atmospheric data for decision-making and safety. The expanding infrastructure and technological advancements in meteorology are setting the stage for continued market growth. Let's explore how this market is evolving, what fuels its expansion, and the regional dynamics shaping its future.

Strong Growth Trajectory in the Weather Forecasting Services Market Size

The weather forecasting services market has witnessed significant growth recently. It is projected to rise from $2.44 billion in 2025 to $2.64 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This upward trend in the past years has been driven by the expansion of meteorological monitoring systems, increased dependence on weather insights for various operations, the growth of aviation and maritime forecasting demands, the adoption of satellite-based observation technologies, and a heightened focus on disaster preparedness.

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Outlook for the Weather Forecasting Services Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain robust growth, reaching $3.52 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5%. This forecasted expansion is supported by rising investments in climate resilience strategies, greater use of advanced analytics and machine learning techniques, growth in weather-as-a-service models, and increasing demand from sectors such as agriculture and energy. Key trends shaping the future of this market include the broader adoption of AI-driven forecasting models, enhanced real-time sensor data integration, a growing need for hyperlocal weather information, the development of climate risk analytics services, and efforts to improve predictive accuracy.

What Weather Forecasting Services Entail and Their Purpose

Weather forecasting services involve predicting atmospheric conditions for specific locations and times using scientific methods and technological tools. These services aim to provide critical information that helps individuals and organizations reduce weather-related risks and losses. Benefits include safeguarding lives and property, improving public health and safety, supporting economic activities, and enhancing overall quality of life.

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Government Initiatives as a Catalyst for Market Growth

Government actions significantly contribute to the expansion of the weather forecasting services market. Such initiatives encompass policies and programs designed to address societal challenges, promote innovation, and improve public services. Governments often collaborate with meteorological agencies, research institutions, and international organizations to exchange data and expertise, which strengthens forecasting capabilities. For example, the US government, through the NAOO Weather Forecast Office, is considering proposals for grant competitions under the FY24 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO). This year's NOFO plans to fund three to six new projects totaling up to $2 million annually. These government-led efforts play a crucial role in driving market development.

Regional Leadership in the Weather Forecasting Services Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the weather forecasting services market. The market report also examines other significant regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of where opportunities and growth are concentrated globally.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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