Oxylabs 2025 Impact Report Highlights A Decade Of Public Web Data Leadership

VILNIUS, Lithuania – June 3, 2026 – Oxylabs, a leading public web intelligence collection platform, today released its 2025 Impact Report, covering the company's activities, sustainability progress, and responsible innovation initiatives from January 1 to December 31, 2025.

As demand for reliable public web data continued to grow across traditional business use cases - from e-commerce and travel to cybersecurity and digital marketing - the rise of AI further accelerated the need for scalable, structured, and responsible data access. In 2025, Oxylabs expanded its technology, infrastructure, and responsible data initiatives to support this shift.

The company launched Oxylabs AI Studio, acquired France-based web scraping API ScrapingBee, expanded its patent portfolio to 150, and introduced the Oxylabs Trust Center, providing customers with clearer visibility into its security posture and operational standards. Oxylabs AI Studio, which enables users to collect and structure web data through natural language prompts, was recognized at the 29th Annual Webby Awards in the Apps & Software – Developer Tools category.

“AI is changing how organizations access and use information, but the need for reliable public web data goes far beyond AI alone,” said Vytautas Savickas, CEO of Oxylabs.“Our 2025 results reflect a decade of building the technology, infrastructure, and trust needed to support the next stage of the public web data industry.”

The report also highlights Oxylabs' continued investment in responsible innovation. Through Project 4β, the company provides pro bono access to its infrastructure and expertise for NGOs, researchers, academic institutions, and investigative journalism organizations. In 2025, Project 4β supported partners including Bellingcat, The Pulitzer Center, Debunk, Follow the Money, Doublethink Lab, CeMAS and others.

Project 4β was recognized at the 5th Annual Anthem Awards, receiving both the Silver Award and the Community Voice Award in the Responsible Technology category.

“Responsible access to public web data can help mission-driven organizations investigate and address disinformation, organized crime, environmental risks, and other complex global challenges,” said Urtė Karklienė, Sustainability Manager at Oxylabs.“Project 4β shows how advanced web intelligence infrastructure can serve not only business needs, but also the public good.”

In 2025, Oxylabs also hosted the 6th edition of OxyCon, the industry's flagship web scraping conference, attracting 4,420 attendees, and continued supporting tech and education communities through partnerships with Women Go Tech, ISM, Vilnius University, and others.

Aligned with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the report outlines Oxylabs' progress across innovation, community engagement, responsible governance, climate contribution, and employee experience.

The Oxylabs 2025 Impact Report is available for download here.

About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a web intelligence platform and premium proxy provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilise the power of big data. Constant innovation, an extensive patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the web intelligence collection industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. Oxylabs was named Europe's fastest-growing web intelligence acquisition company in the Financial Times FT 1000 list for several consecutive years. For more information, please visit:

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