Masdar Highlights Unlimited Electricity Generation At Azerbaijan's Garadagh SPP

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Garadagh solar power plant (SPP) in Azerbaijan has no limits for electricity generation, as it's the first utility-scale project in the country, head of the Masdar representative office in Azerbaijan, Murad Sadikhov, said during a panel discussion held at the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, Trend reports.

"At the same time, there is a certain limit on the power output to the grid. The plant is capable of generating more electricity, but due to limitations in the grid infrastructure, we cannot transmit the entire potential output to the grid," he noted.

He also emphasized that forecasting generation is becoming one of the key risks for renewable energy projects in the face of climate change.

"We saw what happened in May: heavy precipitation, hail, and other unusual weather events," he said.

According to him, such climate changes could not have been fully taken into account during the plant's design and operational forecasting stages.

He also noted that the Garadagh SPP isn't equipped with an energy storage system, as the project was initially implemented as a pilot project.

"A similar situation is characteristic of two other solar projects-Bilasuvar and Neftchala-which are currently under implementation," he explained.

--