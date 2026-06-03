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Kuwait Demands Two Iran Embassy Staff Leave After Deadly Attack

Kuwait Demands Two Iran Embassy Staff Leave After Deadly Attack


2026-06-03 10:02:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Kuwait City, Kuwait: Kuwait demanded that two Iranian embassy staff leave the country within 24 hours on Wednesday after an Iranian attack on the country's airport that killed one person and injured dozens more.

Kuwait's deputy foreign affairs minister Hamad Suleiman Al-Mashaan summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Kuwait, Hamed Hamid Yaqoubi Far, and "handed him an official protest note regarding the continued Iranian attacks and the decision to reduce the number of members of the Iranian Embassy in the country and to consider two members of the Iranian diplomatic mission persona non grata, and request their departure from the territory of the State of Kuwait within a maximum period of 24 hours" the ministry said in a statement.

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The Peninsula

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