Former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Visits JD-U Office, Interacts With Party Workers

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 3 (IANS) Former Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United President Nitish Kumar paid a surprise visit to the party's state headquarters on Wednesday, where he reviewed organisational activities, interacted with party leaders and workers, and gathered information about the ongoing public hearing programme.

The unexpected visit generated considerable interest among party workers and leaders present at the JD-U office.

During his tour of the premises, Nitish Kumar inspected various sections of the office and took stock of organisational affairs.

During his visit, the former Chief Minister spent time at the Karpoori Auditorium located within the party headquarters.

There, he sought updates from State JD-U President Umesh Kushwaha regarding the public hearing programme being conducted by party Ministers and leaders to address citizens' grievances.

According to party sources, when Nitish Kumar arrived at the auditorium, Health Minister Nishant Kumar had not yet reached the venue.

The JD-U chief reportedly inquired about his whereabouts while discussing the day's programme with JD-U functionaries.

Nishant Kumar joined the public hearing session shortly afterward.

Speaking to reporters, state JD-U President Umesh Kushwaha described the visit as part of Nitish Kumar's regular practice of staying connected with party workers and organisational activities.

He said that the party President Nitish Kumar frequently visits the JD-U office to monitor ongoing programmes, receive feedback from party workers, and remain informed about grassroots-level developments.

"Our leader believes in action. He came to the party office to gather information about organisational activities and to listen to the concerns of party workers. He regularly visits the office to stay connected with the party organisation," Kushwaha added.

When asked whether Nitish Kumar had specifically been looking for Nishant Kumar, Kushwaha declined to attach any special significance to the matter, noting that all Ministers scheduled to participate in the public hearing programme had eventually arrived.

Umesh Kushwaha also highlighted the party's recent membership drive, describing the day as significant for the organisation.

According to him, JD-U had set a target of enrolling one crore members and has now surpassed that goal.

He asserted that the party's ideological foundation and organisational strength have helped it emerge as one of Bihar's leading political forces.

The public hearing programme held at the JD-U office was attended by Health Minister Nishant Kumar, Transport Minister Damodar Rawat, and Disaster Management Minister Ratnesh Sada.