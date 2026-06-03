Govt Invites Applications For Appointment Of Members To National Sports Tribunal Under New Sports Act

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has invited applications for the appointment of two Members of the National Sports Tribunal (NST), a statutory body established under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

The National Sports Tribunal has been constituted to adjudicate and hear disputes relating to sports under the provisions of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025. The Tribunal is headquartered in New Delhi, and the selected Members will be posted in Delhi.

The applications are being invited to fill two vacancies for the post of Member, National Sports Tribunal, the Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Eligible candidates should be persons of eminence in public life possessing wide knowledge and experience in sports, public administration, and law. The salary, allowances, and other terms and conditions of service of the Members shall be governed by the provisions of the National Sports Governance (National Sports Tribunal) Rules, 2026.

The selection process will be conducted by the Search-cum-Selection Committee constituted under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025. The Committee will scrutinise applications and assess candidates based on their qualifications, experience, and suitability for the position. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for personal interaction.

The final recommendation for appointment will be made on the basis of the overall evaluation of candidates, taking into account their qualifications, experience, and performance during the personal interaction.

The establishment of the National Sports Tribunal marks a significant step towards strengthening sports governance in the country by providing an independent and specialised mechanism for the resolution of sports-related disputes.