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US Plans Major Overhaul of Visa Processing Network in Africa
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly preparing a significant restructuring of its visa services across Africa, a move that would sharply reduce the number of diplomatic posts handling visa applications on the continent.
According to reports citing information from the U.S. State Department, visa processing responsibilities could be consolidated from nearly 50 embassies and consulates to approximately 20 regional hubs. The changes are said to be part of a broader effort to reorganize consular operations and streamline services.
Reports indicate that American diplomats and consular personnel were informed last week about the proposed plan, which would centralize visa processing in selected locations across Africa.
Under the reported restructuring, embassies and consulates that are not designated as regional visa hubs would remain operational. However, their responsibilities would shift primarily toward assisting U.S. citizens, providing emergency consular services, handling diplomatic visas and processing a limited number of cases considered important to U.S. national interests.
Responding to questions about the reported changes, the U.S. Department of State stated that it routinely evaluates its overseas operations to ensure personnel and resources are aligned with American priorities and national interests.
If implemented, the restructuring would represent one of the most significant changes to U.S. visa operations in Africa in recent years, potentially altering how visa applicants across the continent access consular services.
According to reports citing information from the U.S. State Department, visa processing responsibilities could be consolidated from nearly 50 embassies and consulates to approximately 20 regional hubs. The changes are said to be part of a broader effort to reorganize consular operations and streamline services.
Reports indicate that American diplomats and consular personnel were informed last week about the proposed plan, which would centralize visa processing in selected locations across Africa.
Under the reported restructuring, embassies and consulates that are not designated as regional visa hubs would remain operational. However, their responsibilities would shift primarily toward assisting U.S. citizens, providing emergency consular services, handling diplomatic visas and processing a limited number of cases considered important to U.S. national interests.
Responding to questions about the reported changes, the U.S. Department of State stated that it routinely evaluates its overseas operations to ensure personnel and resources are aligned with American priorities and national interests.
If implemented, the restructuring would represent one of the most significant changes to U.S. visa operations in Africa in recent years, potentially altering how visa applicants across the continent access consular services.
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