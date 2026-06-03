PM Modi Congratulates New Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, Assures Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated DK Shivakumar on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and extended his best wishes for his tenure, assuring cooperation from the Central government for the welfare of the people of the state. Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister said the Centre would work closely with the Karnataka government to support development and public welfare initiatives. "Congratulations to Shri DK Shivakumar Ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Best wishes for his tenure. The Centre will work closely with the Karnataka Government for the welfare of the people," PM Modi posted on X.

DK Shivakumar Sworn in as 34th CM

Meanwhile, Congress leader DK Shivakumar took oath as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, marking a significant leadership transition in the state. Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara was also sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. Shivakumar took the oath of office while carrying a copy of the Constitution of India, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top Congress leaders, religious heads and dignitaries from across the country. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal were among the senior leaders present at the event, reflecting the party's united support for the new leadership in Karnataka.

Key Figure in Karnataka Politics

Shivakumar, one of the Congress's most prominent leaders in Karnataka, has represented the Kanakapura Assembly constituency for eight consecutive terms and has served as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president since 2020. He played a key role in leading the party to victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections and has been instrumental in strengthening the organisation in the state.

Dignitaries and Blessings

Ahead of the ceremony, Shivakumar met several religious leaders and sought the blessings of seers who had gathered for the occasion. He also sought blessings from his mother, touching her feet before proceeding to take the oath of office.

The ceremony witnessed the attendance of senior party leaders, including Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who praised Shivakumar's contribution to the party over the years. (ANI)

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