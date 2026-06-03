Cognition AI And Carahsoft Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate AI-Driven Software Development, Security And Mainframe Modernization For Federal Agencies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Modern Agentic AI Platform for Legacy Modernization and Application Development Now Available to Government Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition AI and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Cognition AI's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's model-agnostic AI development platform, Devin, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Cognition AI's platform is purpose-built to help agencies tackle their most pressing modernization challenges – including COBOL and mainframe modernization – by using compound AI systems that apply the right model to the right task at every stage of the development lifecycle for IT efficiency and cost reduction.

“Partnering with Carahsoft reinforces our commitment to helping enterprise engineering teams operate in a continuous state of flow,” said Gardner Johnson, VP of Partnerships at Cognition AI.“Together, we're not just making developers faster-we're helping entire organizations move more strategically, securely and efficiently. Our platform doesn't just translate legacy code – it understands it. That distinction is critical when agencies are modernizing millions of lines of COBOL and decades of mainframe logic, where a surface-level conversion creates more risk than it removes. By combining our agentic AI development platform with Carahsoft's deep expertise in infrastructure modernization, cloud services and compliance, we're empowering customers to reduce modernization timelines, lower risk and scale AI adoption with confidence.”

As a strategic partner, Carahsoft will collaborate with Cognition AI on joint go-to-market initiatives, including executive briefings, co-hosted field events and integrated solutions that meet the needs of regulated industries – with an initial focus on legacy modernization, including COBOL-to-modern-language transformation and mainframe migration. Built on a compound AI architecture, Cognition AI's platform orchestrates multiple specialized models – selecting the right model for the right task across code analysis, transformation, testing and documentation. The platform is model-agnostic by design, avoiding lock-in to any single foundation model, and offers enterprise-grade governance-including Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) High authorization and zero data retention-ensuring development teams can move fast without compromising trust.

“Carahsoft's partnership with Cognition AI makes harnessing the full potential of AI a reality for our Public Sector customers,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for Open Source and DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft.“Cognition AI's flagship products are designed to assist engineering teams in building software more efficiently and modernizing legacy systems with confidence -freeing staff to focus on what matters most and drive measurable business outcomes such as accelerated mainframe retirement timelines and reduced technical debt. Alongside our reseller partners, we are pleased to streamline procurement of Cognition AI's solutions for the Public Sector.”

This partnership is part of Cognition AI's broader commitment to building a partner-led ecosystem, where strategic collaborators such as Carahsoft help organizations turn developer time savings and legacy modernization progress into tangible mission advantage.

Cognition AI's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (877) 742-8468 or ...; or learn more about Cognition AI's platform here.

About Cognition

Cognition is the leading AI software engineering company and makers of Devin, the world's first AI software engineer. Devin works end-to-end on complex engineering tasks - planning, coding, testing, and iterating autonomously - enabling teams to scale their engineering capacity without scaling headcount. Cognition is partnered with leading enterprises across financial services, technology, and beyond. Learn more at cognition.

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

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Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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