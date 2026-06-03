Kyivstar To Release 2Q26 Earnings On July 31, 2026
Kyivstar will also host a conference call with senior management to discuss the results.
Additional details, including the timing of the release, conference call access information, webcast details and the process for submitting questions, will be provided in a subsequent announcement closer to the release date.
About Kyivstar Group Ltd.
Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”) is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine's leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar's companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity.
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Nasdaq tickers: KYIV; KYIVW
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