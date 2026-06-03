Porch Light Health Launches Porch Light Health University To Expand Access To Practical Addiction Medicine Training

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Light Health today announced the launch of Porch Light Health University (PLHU), a new educational platform designed to equip healthcare professionals with practical, real-world skills to effectively treat substance use disorders (SUDs).

Created in response to the growing need for addiction medicine education, PLHU delivers accessible, evidence-based training developed by frontline clinicians and grounded in real-world practice. The curriculum is grounded in harm reduction, whole-person care, and real-world clinical practice, helping providers better serve individuals affected by substance use disorders and co-occurring conditions.

"What makes PLHU different is that it was built by people doing the work," said Dr. Jeremy Dubin, Chief Medical Education Officer at Porch Light Health. "Our faculty members aren't simply teaching addiction medicine-they practice it every day. The result is training that is practical, evidence-based, and immediately applicable in real-world clinical settings."

Launching June 2026: Foundational Course Bundle

PLHU's inaugural educational offering, Principles of Comprehensive Addiction Treatment: Mastering the Art and Science of Compassionate Healing of Substance Use Disorders, includes 10 online modules totaling 30.75 CE credits. Participants may enroll in the full bundle or take individual courses.

Designed for physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, dentists, psychologists, social workers, counselors, and other healthcare professionals, the curriculum provides practical training in addiction treatment and recovery support.

Participants will gain practical skills to:



Screen, diagnose, and treat substance use disorders using validated tools and DSM-5 criteria

Apply motivational interviewing and patient-centered communication strategies

Integrate harm reduction principles into everyday clinical practice

Prescribe and manage medications for opioid and alcohol use disorders, including buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone

Coordinate care across healthcare, behavioral health, social services, and legal systems Respond effectively to overdose, acute withdrawal, relapse, and real-world treatment barriers



The curriculum emphasizes evidence-based treatment approaches, reduces stigma through a deeper understanding of addiction, and prepares providers to deliver compassionate, patient-centered care across diverse practice settings.

Accredited Continuing Education Across Disciplines

In support of improving patient care, this activity has been planned and implemented by Porch Light Health and CME Outfitters, LLC. CME Outfitters is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.

A Commitment to Expanding Access to Care

Porch Light Health University reflects Porch Light Health's broader mission to expand access to evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders. By strengthening the knowledge and skills of frontline providers, PLHU aims to increase treatment capacity, reduce stigma, and improve outcomes for individuals and communities affected by addiction.

For more information, visit porchlighthealth/university.

About Porch Light Health

Porch Light Health is a leading provider of outpatient addiction treatment services, serving communities across Colorado and New Mexico through more than 60 points of care. The organization provides evidence-based care for substance use disorders through integrated services including Medication for Addiction Treatment (MAT), behavioral health counseling, psychiatry, and infectious disease testing and treatment.

Committed to a low-barrier, high-access approach, Porch Light Health helps individuals improve their health, enhance their quality of life, and build a Life Beyond Addiction.

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Or Contact:

Jen Marnowski

Wellness PR & Media Specialist

Porch Light Health

404-309-1137