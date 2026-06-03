Wix Named As Partner In Openai's Codex Enterprise Launch For Sites

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Codex users can now connect to Wix Headless to access business solutions through MCP and APIs to turn AI-generated designs into fully operational businesses

Wix has been named a partner in OpenAI's Codex Enterprise launch, serving as an official plugin to build online. The partnership connects OpenAI's agentic platform directly to Wix Headless, enabling anyone to go from a business idea to a live, revenue-ready operation without leaving Codex.

Through a dedicated Wix plugin, users can combine the frontend UI built with Codex and instantly connect it to Wix Headless, Wix's full suite of backend business capabilities including Wix Stores, Wix Bookings, Wix Events, CMS, Payments and more. A single command within Codex is all it takes to deploy a live site with a custom domain, an active payments stack, a fully operational bookings system, a seeded product catalog, and a wired-up CRM with customer segments and lifecycle flows.

What makes this possible is Wix Headless, Wix's composable, API-first platform, and its Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration with OpenAI. The platform brings a compliance and safety layer purpose-built for agents operating in the real world. Every agent action is attributed, signed, and reversible. Payment liability sits with Wix. GDPR, PCI-DSS Level 1, and regional data rules are handled at the infrastructure level, not by prompts. As a partner in OpenAI's ecosystem built to absorb the legal and operational risk of agentic commerce at scale, Wix brings an enterprise level of infrastructure readiness.

"The industry has been focused on making it easier to build things. We've been building the infrastructure to make those things operate at scale," said Shahar Talmi, GM of Developer Platform at Wix. "With Wix Headless, an AI agent doesn't just generate a storefront, it turns it into a fully functional and sustainable business."

For developers, agencies, and entrepreneurs, this means describing a business in natural language inside Codex and walking away with a live operation, no configuration, no stitching together SaaS tools, no separate hosting setup. The workflow is straightforward: prompt Codex with your business description, generate a high-fidelity visual artifact, select Wix as the production target with one click, and launch with payments, bookings, and CRM already in place.

The Wix and OpenAI integration is available now.