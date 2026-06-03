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GCC Condemns Iranian Attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait as ‘Dangerous Escalation’
(MENAFN) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemns ongoing Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, describing them as a “dangerous and unprecedented escalation,” according to reports.
GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi says the strikes target “civilian objects, infrastructure, headquarters and diplomatic missions” in both countries.
He says the attacks reflect what he calls Iran’s continued pursuit of “hostile policies” that threaten the security and sovereignty of GCC states, in “blatant defiance of international law and the UN Charter.”
Albudaiwi calls for a “firm international stance” to stop what he describes as “dangerous Iranian aggressive practices.”
He adds that the security of Bahrain and Kuwait is an integral part of GCC security and says member states stand united in supporting measures taken by both countries to defend their sovereignty.
GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi says the strikes target “civilian objects, infrastructure, headquarters and diplomatic missions” in both countries.
He says the attacks reflect what he calls Iran’s continued pursuit of “hostile policies” that threaten the security and sovereignty of GCC states, in “blatant defiance of international law and the UN Charter.”
Albudaiwi calls for a “firm international stance” to stop what he describes as “dangerous Iranian aggressive practices.”
He adds that the security of Bahrain and Kuwait is an integral part of GCC security and says member states stand united in supporting measures taken by both countries to defend their sovereignty.
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