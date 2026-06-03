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Trump Says Iran's Khamenei Involved in Talks
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump revealed Wednesday that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is directly engaged in negotiations to end the ongoing conflict — and that the two sides "seem to be getting along quite well."
Speaking in an interview with Pod Force One, Trump confirmed Khamenei's personal involvement in the talks and suggested mutual respect had taken hold between the parties. "He's involved, absolutely. Yeah, I think they have a lot of respect for him," he said, adding that he hopes to meet the Supreme Leader in person. "We'll probably meet at some point, depending on how it all works out," Trump said.
The president framed Iran's agreement to forgo nuclear weapons as the central breakthrough in the negotiations. "We can't let them have a nuclear weapon … they've already agreed they're not going to have a nuclear weapon, and they can change their mind, but that was one of the things they had to agree to have agreed to, and that was the big thing," he said.
The war, launched on February 28, was justified by the US and Israel on the grounds of dismantling Iran's nuclear program and, in their words, "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime." The conflict is currently on hold, with Pakistan mediating efforts toward a permanent resolution.
Trump projected optimism about the trajectory of diplomacy, describing the discussions as "rapidly evolving, and it's evolving good. It's going to be very good," and promising that "lots of really good things are going to happen."
Speaking in an interview with Pod Force One, Trump confirmed Khamenei's personal involvement in the talks and suggested mutual respect had taken hold between the parties. "He's involved, absolutely. Yeah, I think they have a lot of respect for him," he said, adding that he hopes to meet the Supreme Leader in person. "We'll probably meet at some point, depending on how it all works out," Trump said.
The president framed Iran's agreement to forgo nuclear weapons as the central breakthrough in the negotiations. "We can't let them have a nuclear weapon … they've already agreed they're not going to have a nuclear weapon, and they can change their mind, but that was one of the things they had to agree to have agreed to, and that was the big thing," he said.
The war, launched on February 28, was justified by the US and Israel on the grounds of dismantling Iran's nuclear program and, in their words, "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime." The conflict is currently on hold, with Pakistan mediating efforts toward a permanent resolution.
Trump projected optimism about the trajectory of diplomacy, describing the discussions as "rapidly evolving, and it's evolving good. It's going to be very good," and promising that "lots of really good things are going to happen."
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