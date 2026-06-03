Utilasoft Expands AI Development Services For Franchisees And Small Businesses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- utilasoft, a software development company within Public Products Venture Studio, is helping franchisees and small businesses adopt AI through custom software, automation, and platform development services built for daily operations.

Many small businesses want to use AI but face limits in staffing, technical expertise, and implementation speed. utilasoft works directly with operators to build practical systems that improve customer communication, reporting, scheduling, workflows, and internal efficiency without requiring large enterprise budgets.

With more than 20 years of development experience and over 30 major projects completed, utilasoft focuses on rapid deployment and tailored solutions that align with each client's operational needs. The company develops AI-enabled platforms, internal business tools, customer-facing applications, and workflow automation systems designed to support growth and reduce repetitive work.

“Most franchisees and small businesses are not looking for experimental technology,” said Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer at utilasoft.“They want systems that solve real problems, save time, and help their teams operate more efficiently. Our role is to make AI practical and accessible.”

utilasoft's development approach combines custom engineering with operational planning to help businesses implement AI in ways that fit existing processes. The company works across industries and supports organizations that need scalable software without long development timelines.

“AI adoption should not be limited to large corporations with massive budgets,” Abbott said.“Smaller businesses are often the fastest to adapt when they have the right tools and support. We help clients move from ideas to working products quickly.”

The company says franchise operators have shown increasing interest in AI-powered customer support, internal knowledge systems, employee onboarding tools, automated reporting, and lead management platforms. utilasoft develops these systems with flexibility in mind so businesses can expand capabilities over time.

As AI adoption continues across the business sector, utilasoft plans to expand its software and consulting services for organizations seeking custom implementations instead of off-the-shelf products. The company expects demand to continue rising among operators looking for measurable operational improvements and long-term scalability.

“Businesses do not need to replace their teams to benefit from AI,” Abbott added.“The right implementation supports employees, improves consistency, and creates more time to focus on customers and growth.”

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About utilasoft

utilasoft, part of Public Products, is a Sarasota, Florida-based software and platform development company specializing in custom applications, automation systems, and AI-enabled business solutions. With more than 20 years of experience and over 30 major projects completed, the company helps franchisees, startups, and small businesses build scalable technology solutions with rapid deployment and tailored development services. Learn more at .