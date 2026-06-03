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11 Officers Injured in Southampton Riots After Nowak Case
(MENAFN) Eleven police officers and a police dog were injured Tuesday night as violent disorder erupted in Southampton, southern England, sparked by public outrage over the handling of the death of 18-year-old Henry Nowak.
Chief Constable Alexis Boon said officers were met with a barrage of projectiles and improvised weapons as unrest spread through the city overnight.
"We saw bottles thrown, makeshift weapons used, damage caused to the homes and vehicles of innocent residents and threats and violence directed towards our officers," Boon said, adding that some people "clearly arrived intent on causing disorder and trouble."
The violence was ignited by the December killing of Nowak, a British university student who was stabbed before police reached the scene. Body-worn camera footage later revealed that he was handcuffed by responding officers and repeatedly told them he had been stabbed and needed medical help. He died shortly afterward.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is now investigating Hampshire Constabulary's handling of the incident. One officer has resigned, while three others remain serving as witnesses in the ongoing probe. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the footage as "harrowing," while the home secretary called it "a disturbing and tragic thing to see."
Two arrests were made during the disorder, with police warning that further detentions are expected. Authorities stressed that accountability for Nowak's death must be pursued through "fair and transparent processes," not violence in the streets.
Chief Constable Alexis Boon said officers were met with a barrage of projectiles and improvised weapons as unrest spread through the city overnight.
"We saw bottles thrown, makeshift weapons used, damage caused to the homes and vehicles of innocent residents and threats and violence directed towards our officers," Boon said, adding that some people "clearly arrived intent on causing disorder and trouble."
The violence was ignited by the December killing of Nowak, a British university student who was stabbed before police reached the scene. Body-worn camera footage later revealed that he was handcuffed by responding officers and repeatedly told them he had been stabbed and needed medical help. He died shortly afterward.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is now investigating Hampshire Constabulary's handling of the incident. One officer has resigned, while three others remain serving as witnesses in the ongoing probe. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the footage as "harrowing," while the home secretary called it "a disturbing and tragic thing to see."
Two arrests were made during the disorder, with police warning that further detentions are expected. Authorities stressed that accountability for Nowak's death must be pursued through "fair and transparent processes," not violence in the streets.
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