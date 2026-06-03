Cabinet Approves Major Rs 4,415 Crore Road Upgradation Project In Madhya Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the upgradation and widening of key sections of National Highway No. 347B in Madhya Pradesh.

The project involves upgrading the existing intermediate lane to a two-lane highway with paved shoulders for 125.01 km on the Hiwarkhedi-Roshni-Ashapur-Rudhy section and widening the existing two-lane highway to four lanes for 108.643 km on the Deshgaon-Julwania section.

The total cost of the project, to be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), is Rs 4,415.60 crore.

This infrastructure initiative aims to transform connectivity across several districts, including Betul, Khandwa, Khargone and Barwani.

The current road sections suffer from severe geometric deficiencies, sharp curves and heavy congestion, particularly in built-up areas. The upgradation will address these issues effectively.

As part of the project, an extended greenfield bypass of 16.20 km will be developed around Khargone district to ease traffic flow and reduce bottlenecks.

The improved highway corridor is expected to bring multiple benefits to the region. It will significantly increase average travel speeds, reduce overall travel time and enhance road safety standards.

Better road conditions will also lead to improved fuel efficiency and lower vehicle operating costs for commuters and transporters. These changes are anticipated to boost regional mobility and support socio-economic development in the area by facilitating the smoother movement of goods and people.

The project holds strategic importance for economic integration. The upgraded NH-347B will provide seamless connectivity to various key nodes across Madhya Pradesh. It will link with six PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, which include one textile cluster, two mega food parks, one industrial park and two super thermal power plants.

The corridor will also connect with five social nodes comprising the two aspirational districts of Khandwa and Barwani, as well as the three tribal districts of Betul, Khandwa and Khargone.

Integration with five logistics nodes, including two major railway stations, two airports and one multi-modal logistics park, will further strengthen the transport network.

This development aligns with the government's broader vision of enhancing national highway infrastructure to promote inclusive growth. The four-lane sections and paved shoulders will accommodate growing traffic volumes while ensuring safer travel for residents and visitors.

Local communities are expected to benefit from increased economic opportunities, better access to markets and improved services in the health and education sectors due to faster connectivity.

The approval reflects the continued focus on infrastructure development in central India. Once completed, the project will play a vital role in unlocking the region's potential by reducing logistics costs and attracting investments.

Authorities will now proceed with implementation, ensuring timely execution and adherence to quality standards to maximise the benefits for the people of Madhya Pradesh.